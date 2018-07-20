Upland Councilman convicted of bribery

UPLAND BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) --A jury Friday night convicted a 75-year-old Delaware County politician of a bribery scheme, but he remains in office.
Jurors found Upland Borough Councilman Edward Mitchell guilty of receiving more than $100,000 in kickbacks from highly-inflated costs to install security systems in Borough buildings.
The Council President is calling on him to resign.
If he doesn't the Delaware County District Attorney says she'll file a motion to remove him from office immediately upon sentencing.
