Boy struck by hit-and-run driver in Upper Chichester, Pennsylvania

UPPER CHICHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a child hurt on Wednesday.

Police say a 10-year-old boy was hit along the 2900 block of Chichester Avenue, in Upper Chichester at 3:30 p.m.

He was alert on the way to the hospital.

Police tell Action News that the hit-and-run driver has been located. No charges have been filed at this time.
