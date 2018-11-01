UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --Upper Darby High School is currently on lockdown after a gun was reported on campus.
Police say there is "no immediate threat."
In a tweet, Upper Darby police said officers are doing a "thorough inspection of the building."
The Upper Darby High School is currently in lockdown. We are in the school and working with the school district. There is no immediate threat. We are doing a thorough inspection of the building.— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) November 1, 2018
About a dozen police vehicles could be seen from Chopper 6.
Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps