Upper Darby High School on lockdown after report of gun on campus

Upper Darby High School under lockdown. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 1, 2018.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Upper Darby High School is currently on lockdown after a gun was reported on campus.

Police say there is "no immediate threat."

View from Chopper 6 over Upper Darby High School after the school was placed on lockdown on November 1, 2018.



In a tweet, Upper Darby police said officers are doing a "thorough inspection of the building."


About a dozen police vehicles could be seen from Chopper 6.

