Upper Darby High School placed on lockdown after report of student with gun

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby High School was placed on lockdown Monday after a report of a student with a gun, district officials said.

"The school was placed in lockdown as a result of high school administration being alerted that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm," the district said in a statement.

Suspects are in custody and police are investigating, the district said.

The view from Chopper 6 HD showed several police cars parked outside of the building.

"Everyone is safe," the district said in a statement. "We understand that lockdowns can be a very emotional situation for everyone involved, but the safety of our students and staff is always paramount."

The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper darby townshipschool lockdownschool safety
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News