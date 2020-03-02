Upper Darby High School placed on lockdown after report of student with gun

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby High School was placed on lockdown Monday after a report of a student with a gun, district officials said."The school was placed in lockdown as a result of high school administration being alerted that a student on campus was in possession of a firearm," the district said in a statement.Suspects are in custody and police are investigating, the district said.The view from Chopper 6 HD showed several police cars parked outside of the building."Everyone is safe," the district said in a statement. "We understand that lockdowns can be a very emotional situation for everyone involved, but the safety of our students and staff is always paramount."The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m.