Upper Darby High School placed on lockdown; police on scene

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby High School has been placed on lockdown and police are on the scene investigating, school district officials say.

Everyone is safe at this time, the district said.

There was no immediate word as to what prompted the lockdown.

"Please do not attempt to call the school or come to the school so that the police and the Upper Darby School District team can secure the location and manage the incident," the district said in a statement.

Some students have left the building, the district said, and those students were following lockdown procedures.

Students who were not able to enter or re-enter the building were relocated to alternative location(s), the district said.

