Upper Darby Township man dies after jumping off cliff into Pennsylvania quarry

BANGOR, Pennsylvania -- Authorities say a man died after jumping off a cliff into an eastern Pennsylvania quarry.

Police were called to the quarry on private land in Bangor shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday and found a man floating face-down in the water.

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said the man "jumped off one of the higher cliffs" more than 100 feet high.

The 49-year-old man's name wasn't immediately released pending notification of his relatives. Bangor police said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation records indicate he was from Nazareth but Lysek said he was from Upper Darby Township but had lived in Upper Mount Bethel.

Officials say trespassing has long been a problem at Slate Belt quarries, which can be deadly with their high, sheer walls and water depths of up to 300 feet.
