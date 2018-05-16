Upper Darby officers hailed as heroes after fire rescue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3472242" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Upper Darby police officers rescue 2 in fire. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at Noon on May 14, 2018.

Action News spoke to the Upper Darby police officers who ran into a burning home and rescued two people and a dog who were trapped inside.The officers said they worked together as a team and were able to save the family within seconds.Upper Darby Police Joseph DiFrancesco said, "The door was locked we heard screams and saw a woman on top with her dog. At the time we kicked a door in the kitchen area and were met with heavy smoke and the flames."It happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 1100 block of Alexander Avenue in Drexel Hill.The police officers got to the scene before the fire department.They had no fire gear on but they went in any way telling us the training just kicks in."Save lives, yea, that's what we do as police officers. We never know what our next call is going to be and that's what we were presented with, and luckily we saved two lives and none of us got hurt in the process," said Upper Darby Police Officer Anthony Bateman.The man and woman who lived there were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be okay.Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen.The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.------