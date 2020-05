Arrest made in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania Christmas Eve murder

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby Police have arrested 18-year-old Jazmar Thomas in connection with a murder on Christmas Eve. Authorities say Thomas is the man who was seen talking to the victim, 20-year-old Samir Geiger, at 9:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Margate Road.Witnesses say they heard an argument followed by 10 to 15 gunshots.The motive is believed to be robbery.Police say they are continuing their investigation.