Wanted person-Escaped from constable custody in Secane District Court. Last seen in area of Providence Road near Green Lane. If seen please call 911. Do not attempt to apprehend her yourself. Police on scene now. pic.twitter.com/CFM1aPkvf6 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) September 13, 2018

There is a heavy presence of Upper Darby Police officers in the area of Secane and Providence roads as police search for an escaped prisoner Thursday afternoon.Officials said a female prisoner escaped from the custody of a constable at the Secane District Court.Police are searching for Carolyn Quiah, 27, of Glenolden.They said she might be wearing a white halter type top.Police ask anyone who sees someone matching the description to call 911.------