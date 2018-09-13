ESCAPED PRISONER

Prisoner escaped from Secane District Court, Upper Darby police say

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
There is a heavy presence of Upper Darby Police officers in the area of Secane and Providence roads as police search for an escaped prisoner Thursday afternoon.

Officials said a female prisoner escaped from the custody of a constable at the Secane District Court.


Police are searching for Carolyn Quiah, 27, of Glenolden.

They said she might be wearing a white halter type top.

Police ask anyone who sees someone matching the description to call 911.

