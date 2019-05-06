Upper Darby school board to vote on controversial measure

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Board of School Directors are expected to vote Monday night in a special meeting to terminate a lease the district has with Clifton Heights for use of their fields.The move would clear the way for an environmental impact study to build a new $60 million 950-student middle school on ball fields it owns on the 13-acre site.The move has outraged a number of residents in Clifton Heights who say the move would rob them of the only major green space used for a number of civic events and cause severe traffic congestion in neighborhoods.If the measure passes, Clifton Heights Mayor Joe Lombardo has vowed to sue.