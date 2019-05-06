Upper Darby school board to vote on controversial measure

By
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Board of School Directors are expected to vote Monday night in a special meeting to terminate a lease the district has with Clifton Heights for use of their fields.

The move would clear the way for an environmental impact study to build a new $60 million 950-student middle school on ball fields it owns on the 13-acre site.

The move has outraged a number of residents in Clifton Heights who say the move would rob them of the only major green space used for a number of civic events and cause severe traffic congestion in neighborhoods.

If the measure passes, Clifton Heights Mayor Joe Lombardo has vowed to sue.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: Man fatally stabbed by roommate after argument in NJ
Police: Man running with rock, damaging cars shot by Philly resident
Upper Darby athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Investigators seek person who painted swastikas along park trail
Show More
4 suspects wanted for robbery at Macy's in Dover
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Florida woman pulls alligator out of yoga pants, police say
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News