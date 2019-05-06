UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Upper Darby Board of School Directors are expected to vote Monday night in a special meeting to terminate a lease the district has with Clifton Heights for use of their fields.
The move would clear the way for an environmental impact study to build a new $60 million 950-student middle school on ball fields it owns on the 13-acre site.
The move has outraged a number of residents in Clifton Heights who say the move would rob them of the only major green space used for a number of civic events and cause severe traffic congestion in neighborhoods.
If the measure passes, Clifton Heights Mayor Joe Lombardo has vowed to sue.
Upper Darby school board to vote on controversial measure
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More