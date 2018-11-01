UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --Police say a weapon that led to the lockdown of Upper Darby High School was a plastic toy gun.
The Upper Darby School District says a student who was in possession of the replica gun was taken into custody. The lockdown has been lifted.
On social media, Upper Darby Police said there was "no immediate threat" and they "have a subject in custody at the high school."
"Any threat has been resolved," police said.
The school was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. Thursday.
About a dozen police vehicles could be seen outside the school.
Just an FYI...during the HS lock down, there were 14 call for service that we could not get to! Five of them were priority calls handled by outside jurisdictions. Before you do anything irresponsible at one of our schools, remember that you are putting others in need at risk.— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) November 1, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps