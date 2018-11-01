Officials: Upper Darby High School student with plastic gun in custody; lockdown lifted

EMBED </>More Videos

Upper Darby High School under lockdown. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 1, 2018.

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say a weapon that led to the lockdown of Upper Darby High School was a plastic toy gun.

Pictured: A toy gun that prompted a lockdown of Upper Darby High School on November 1, 2018.


The Upper Darby School District says a student who was in possession of the replica gun was taken into custody. The lockdown has been lifted.

On social media, Upper Darby Police said there was "no immediate threat" and they "have a subject in custody at the high school."

"Any threat has been resolved," police said.

EMBED More News Videos

View from Chopper 6 over Upper Darby High School after the school was placed on lockdown on November 1, 2018.



The school was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. Thursday.

About a dozen police vehicles could be seen outside the school.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsschool lockdown
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen, 5-year-old brother shot while trick-or-treating in Philly
Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty
Action News Morning Update
Man shot during Halloween party at after-hours club
Police: Man wearing horror movie mask shoots 2 in NYC
10th child dies in viral outbreak at N.J. pediatric rehab center
2nd pediatric facility in New Jersey hit by viral outbreak
The Eagles won it all about 9 months ago. Guess what that means...
Show More
Teenager shot and killed in Germantown
Ways to donate Halloween candy leftovers
Supply shortages plague Canada's new marijuana marketplace
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Very Warm Today
Gas leak forces closure of 2 Central Bucks schools
More News