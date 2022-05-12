theft

Upper Darby police search for 2 men who broke into lottery skill machines

They were seen wearing a Gucci shirt and a Patagonia sweatshirt. Another image shows one in a McDonald Building Company vest.
UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men are wanted for kicking open lottery skill machines in Upper Darby, Delaware County.

The Upper Darby Police Department released images of the two suspects on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

One of the men was wearing a Gucci shirt and ripped jeans. The other had on a Patagonia sweatshirt.



In another image, one of the suspects could be seen wearing a McDonald Building Company vest.

Police say the duo has been seen recently playing lottery skill machines in convenience stores.

They then kick open the machines and flee with the money inside.

Several other police departments are investigating the same type of thefts, police say.

Anyone with information on the men is asked to contact Upper Darby police.

