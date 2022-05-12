Upper Darby police search for 2 men who broke into lottery skill machines

The Upper Darby Police Department released images of the two suspects on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
One of the men was wearing a Gucci shirt and ripped jeans. The other had on a Patagonia sweatshirt.
In another image, one of the suspects could be seen wearing a McDonald Building Company vest.
Police say the duo has been seen recently playing lottery skill machines in convenience stores.
They then kick open the machines and flee with the money inside.
Several other police departments are investigating the same type of thefts, police say.
Anyone with information on the men is asked to contact Upper Darby police.
MORE TOP STORIES: