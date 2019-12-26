Upper Dublin native killed in skiing accident at Lehigh County resort

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania -- A skiing accident at a Lehigh County resort claimed the life of a Montgomery County native.
Matthew Rosenstein, 23, died Monday of multiple blunt force injuries, the Lehigh County coroner's office said Wednesday.
Rosenstein grew up in Upper Dublin Township before moving to Arlington, Virginia . According to his Facebook page, he is a graduate of Upper Dublin High School.
The coroner's office said he struck snowblowing equipment while skiing at about 2 p.m. Monday at Bear Creek Mountain Resort. He was pronounced dead a little over an hour later at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. The death was ruled accidental.
The resort told WFMZ in a statement that the skier was "alert and responsive" when ski patrol responded to the scene. The statement said he had a helmet "but was not wearing it at the time." He was taken to the ski patrol room by toboggan and then taken by ambulance to the hospital, the resort said.
His funeral is scheduled for Friday at Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks on North Broad Street in Philadelphia.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
