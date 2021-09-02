Woman killed after severe storms hit Upper Dublin Township, Pa.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10993825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> TaRhonda Thomas reports from near Route 309 in Fort Washington, Montgomery County where power lines fell across the highway, bending a fence on either side of the roadway.

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At least one person has died in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania after severe storms from Ida hit the region on Wednesday.Action News has confirmed that a woman was killed in Upper Dublin Township after a tree came down onto a home. The woman has not been identified.The township was hit hard by the storm. The National Weather Service will soon determine if a tornado did in fact touch down in the area."We were struck very hard with significant damage to the township building, to the high school, multiple homes, buildings at Temple's Ambler campus, and right now we really don't know exactly how bad the damage is," said Upper Dublin Township Manager Paul Leonard.Leonard says the danger is not over yet."We are still very much in an active response mode," Leonard told Action News late Wednesday night. "There's multiple water rescues going on. The Fort Washington Fire Company is actually out there now."Local officials describe Upper Dublin as a kind of community where neighbors look out for one another. However, those officials are asking those neighbors to not risk their own safety in doing so."A lot of residents are out and about trying to help each other. But there are downed wires and we don't know if they are live wires. We're asking people to be really careful (Thursday), not to go out and touch wires and be careful and call those things in," said Chief Francis Wheatley with the Upper Dublin Police Department.