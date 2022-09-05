Woman accused of shooting husband in Upper Dublin Township

Upper Dublin Township police responded to a reported shooting inside a home along the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane.

UPPER DUBLIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman was taken into custody in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania after she allegedly shot her husband.

Upper Dublin Township police responded to a reported shooting inside a home along the 3200 block of Pebblewood Lane just before 12:30 a.m.

Officers found a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

He was taken to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police say the man's 46-year-old wife is now in custody.

No formal charges have been filed at this time.