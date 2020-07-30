Shooting at Upper Merion Township apartment complex, 1 person hospitalized

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Upper Merion Township, Montgomery County.

The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday at the Omnia at Town Center apartment complex on the 300 block of Village Drive in King of Prussia.

At least one person was taken to the hospital. The person's condition is not known.

No further details have been released.

Police remained on the scene to investigate.
