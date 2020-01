EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was over a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion Township.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Ten people were hospitalized, including five police officers after a massive fire in Upper Merion Township on Wednesday night.The fire broke out at 10:21 p.m. at the Kingswood Apartments located along the 200 block of Byron Place.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.Officials at the scene tell Action News 10 people, including 5 police officers were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.