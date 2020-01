EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was over a massive apartment fire in Upper Merion Township.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thirteen people were hospitalized, including six police officers after a massive fire in Upper Merion Township on Wednesday night.The fire broke out at 10:21 p.m. at the Kingswood Apartments located along the 200 block of Byron Place.Chopper 6 was over the scene as flames shot through the roof.Action News has learned 13 people, including 6 police officers were transported to the hospital. The conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.