Upper Merion Township police searching for hit-and-run driver

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Upper Merion Township police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in connection with a five-car crash earlier this week.

It happened on July 9 around 5 p.m. on Route 202 and Allendale Road.

According to police, the vehicle in question allegedly backed away and fled the area.

Police say they are looking for a black 2004-2008 Acura TL.

Investigators believe the driver is a white or Hispanic man with a goatee.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Upper Merion Township Police (610) 265-3232.
