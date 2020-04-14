feel good

Senior Spotlight: Upper Moreland High School's Tyler Ibbotson

WILLOW GROVE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This year was supposed to be special for Upper Moreland senior Tyler Ibbotson, but the coronavirus changed everything.

"I was really upset when I found out we weren't having our season because we had a great preseason but also because it was my last time playing baseball with the people I've been playing with since I was 5 years old," Tyler tells Action News.

The two-sport star is the captain of the basketball team and starting shortstop for the baseball team.

"Sports play a huge role in my life because it's just an outlet for everything," he says.

After all, he often carries the weight of his number one fan and her struggles atop his broad shoulders.

"Lilly is my only sibling and she's five, we're really close. When I was in middle school she got diagnosed with cancer. She can never catch a break. Last year she got diagnosed with a secondary cancer and she's been fighting ever since. But she tries living life like a normal little kid," he said.

Tyler's sister, Lilly, has been on life support and fought back. Tyler is always in her corner while also helping his mother, Nicole, who is raising the two as a single mother.

She tells us, "one of our favorite things to do is to cheer him on, even with chemo she had to be there cheering him on and she's his biggest fan and I just wanted to say how proud I am of him and he means the world to us."

