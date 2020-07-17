Man tried to lure 2 girls with 'free Uber ride' in Upper Moreland, police say

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County are working to track down a potential child predator.The incident happened on Old York Road near Summit Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.Police said the driver of a white Toyota Prius tried to persuade two girls to get into his car for a "free Uber ride."The driver is described as a white man in his 30s with short black or brown hair and a beard and a mustache.You are asked to call police if you recognize the vehicle or have any information.