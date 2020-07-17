Man tried to lure 2 girls with 'free Uber ride' in Upper Moreland, police say

UPPER MORELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County are working to track down a potential child predator.

The incident happened on Old York Road near Summit Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the driver of a white Toyota Prius tried to persuade two girls to get into his car for a "free Uber ride."

The driver is described as a white man in his 30s with short black or brown hair and a beard and a mustache.

You are asked to call police if you recognize the vehicle or have any information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper moreland townshipluringattempted luringuber
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver killed, passenger rescued by witnesses on Roosevelt Boulevard
1 dead in Southwest Philadelphia motorcycle crash
Delco officer on administrative leave after admitting to racist remark
AccuWeather: Oppressive humidity before excessive heat begins
Eagles release Broad & Pattison wine collection
Philadelphia gyms, fitness centers can reopen Monday
Herd of goats employed to help solve Delco erosion issue
Show More
Top 6 dining spots: Haddon Avenue
Teachers, health care workers push back against Philly school plan
Pregnant woman killed in Strawberry Mansion shooting
Montco coach, party attendees not cooperating with tracers: Official
Police chase leads to fatal crash in Delco
More TOP STORIES News