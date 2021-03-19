Upper Perkiomen schools closed after teachers call out sick following COVID-19 vaccine: Superintendent

PENNSBURG, Pennsylvania -- The Upper Perkiomen School District closed its five schools Friday after 40 staff members called out sick.

In a letter posted on the school district's website, the superintendent said the illnesses are mostly due to reactions from recent coronavirus vaccinations.

Since the schools won't have enough staff members for virtual instruction, all classes, both online and in-person, are canceled.

"Due to a large number of staff members (40 staff members across all five schools as of 10 pm) who have already submitted for a sick day tomorrow, along with the potential for additional staff absence requests in the morning, UPSD must call a Functional Closure on Friday, March 19 as we cannot adequately staff our classrooms and support a normal school day with in-person and virtual instruction.

A Functional Closure means that there is NO SCHOOL (just like a traditional snow day) as there will be no instruction taking place for any students in both the virtual and in-person models. The district will utilize the third emergency day built into the school calendar, and this closure will result in an update to the end of the 2020-21 school calendar for both students and staff," the letter said.

Officials said a virtual day was not possible given the number of staff members that are unable to teach due to feeling unwell, and no asynchronous work was planned.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 12, found shot to death in Montgomery Co. home
CDC says 3 feet of distance safe in some classrooms, updating guidelines
Man killed outside prison 1 hour after release; family outraged
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
2-level Giant urban flagship store opens today in Center City
AccuWeather: Windy today, sunny & dry weekend ahead
Cuomo's 1st accuser details new allegations in interview
Show More
COVID-19 restrictions: Capacity limits boosted at many NJ businesses
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
Town's street light bills went unpaid for at least 20 years
Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Atlantic City
Video captures out-of-control driver plowing through neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News