Upper Perkiomen schools closed after teachers call out sick following COVID-19 vaccine: Superintendent

PENNSBURG, Pennsylvania -- The Upper Perkiomen School District closed its five schools Friday after 40 staff members called out sick.In a letter posted on the school district's website , the superintendent said the illnesses are mostly due to reactions from recent coronavirus vaccinations.Since the schools won't have enough staff members for virtual instruction, all classes, both online and in-person, are canceled.the letter said.Officials said a virtual day was not possible given the number of staff members that are unable to teach due to feeling unwell, and no asynchronous work was planned.