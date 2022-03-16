1 in custody, 1 injured in Montgomery County shooting incident

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania -- One person is in custody after multiple law enforcement units responded to a shooting incident in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.It happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday at the Meadows Condominium complex on the 1400 block of Meadowview Lane in Mont Clare, Upper Providence Township.Police say one person was injured, but have not said how the injury happened.The person's condition is unknown at this time.No further details were released about the person in custody.Along with Upper Providence police, the Action Cam spotted Pennsylvania State Police on the scene as well.Action News has reached out to the Montgomery County District Attorney who we're told will be handling the case.