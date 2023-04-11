Two-alarm fire destroys trailers at South Jersey campground

UPPER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm blaze that ravaged a campground in Cape May County, New Jersey.
The flames broke out around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Seaview Shores Campground in the unit block of Corsons Tavern Road in Upper Township.
The view from Chopper 6 showed several trailers destroyed.
The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes, according to officials.
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.