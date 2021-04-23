child rescued

UPS driver named Angel saves boy trapped under 90-pound box in Illinois

UPS driver saves boy trapped under 90-pound box in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Illinois -- A UPS driver with the last name Angel did not hesitate to rescue an Illinois boy who got trapped under a large box.

"I always get the packages," 4-year-old Max Pratt said.

But recently young Max found a box he just couldn't carry inside.

Doorbell camera video shows Max trying to move a 90-pound package from his front step when the box tips over, trapping him underneath.

Max was able to cry out for help.

"I was saying, 'Help!' and then the package man just came back and lifted the box," Max said.

The package man was UPS driver Marco Angel. He raced across the busy road in Oak Park to rescue Max.

"As soon as I saw the package tilt, I just started running back to it," Angel said.

Doorbell camera video shows young Max trying to move a 90-pound package from his front step when the box tips over, trapping him underneath.



The box completely covered Max, who weighs about 40 pounds. Angel moved quickly.

"I pictured my boys in his situation. Obviously, you go into kind of into full parent mode or full dad mode to make sure the kid is all right," Angel said.

Traci Pratt, Max's mom, said everyone was pretty shaken up about what happened.

"I look on our camera after the fact and had no idea the severity of what had just taken place," Traci said.

Max is OK and was even seen relaxing on what was inside that box - a hammock.

"I'm just happy that I was able to get that box off him, because the box did weigh," Angel said.

The whole family was able to meet with the driver, who marks one year on the job next month, and thank him again.

CNN contributed to this report.
