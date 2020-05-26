Society

'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag outside Oklahoma home

ADAIR, Oklahoma -- A homeowner says the UPS driver who stopped to fix her American flag is a hero.

The driver took a slight detour during his delivery on May 22 to unfurl the flag outside her home in Oklahoma.

"The hero of today is my UPS driver!!" said Chelsie Root Ashley when she posted the security footage on Facebook.

The video shows the driver dropping off a package on her porch, but then making sure to gently fix the flag that was wrapped around its pole.

The footage then shows him leaving for the rest of his route.

She told local media that she uploaded the video because the driver "didn't know anyone was watching him, but he just did it just to do it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoklahomaviral videoabc7ny instagramsocial mediau.s. & worldgood newsupsmemorial daydelivery servicedriver
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Police respond to large crowd in Brewerytown
Fire truck adorned with flag tips over in Bucks County
Lack of proms, weddings continue to hurt many businesses
Latest coronavirus numbers for Philly, Pa., NJ and Del.
Show More
Montgomery Township holds first socially distant Memorial Day parade
WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine study due to safety concerns
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats due to pandemic
AccuWeather: Summerlike Warmth Tuesday
10-year-old California girl scares off intruder
More TOP STORIES News