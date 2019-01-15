UPS facility remains closed day after hostage situation in Logan Twp., N.J.

LOGAN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
The UPS facility that was the scene of a hostage situation in New Jersey remained closed on Tuesday as the investigation continued.

Truck driver Jose Dros tried to go to work but was turned away. He was in the building when the incident began.
"I was loading my truck and heard gunshots and I see everyone running toward the back door," Dros said.

The state attorney general's office said 39-year-old William Owens entered the UPS Mail Innovations facility in Logan Township and fired shots.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

William Owens



Owens then took two women hostage and held them for hours before eventually emerging from the building with those hostages.

He was armed with a handgun and officers opened fire. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he had a prior relationship with one of the women.

UPS issued a statement thanking law enforcement and saying support services will be available to employees.

