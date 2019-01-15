EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5075044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> UPS employee speaks on active shooter situation in Logan Twp., N.J. on January 14, 2019.

Workers began coming in for the second shift at a UPS facility that was the scene of a hostage situation in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.The building was closed for a good part of the day Tuesday as the police investigation continued.The state attorney general's office said 39-year-old William Owens entered the facility in Logan Township Monday morning and began firing shots.No one was hit by the gunfire.Authorities said Owens of Sicklerville, New Jersey was armed with a handgun and fired several shots into the air before taking two female employees hostage. One of them an ex-girlfriend according to employees like Zac Rivera who said he works with her"I've known her for like four years," said Zac Rivera, operations supervisor for UPS. "She used to work the night shift, so I knew her really well, but she basically worked for an agency that works for UPS."Employees were evacuated and Owens did not surrender.The gunman was shot and killed just outside the building by police. The women escaped without serious injuries after a 3.5-hour standoff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators believe he had a prior relationship with one of the women. Ownes also formerly worked at the facility approximately two years ago.UPS issued a statement thanking law enforcement and saying support services will be available to employees.