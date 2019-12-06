UPS truck driver killed in Florida hostage situation, police shootout identified

The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez. (Ordonez Family/Facebook)

MIAMI -- The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez.

Ordonez's truck was carjacked by two men involved in a Coral Gables jewelry store robbery who then fled with him inside the vehicle, police said.

After a police chase, the UPS truck finally stopped in one of the middle lanes of a busy roadway, where a shootout with officers began.

Ordonez and another innocent bystander were killed by the gunfire, along with the two suspects, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.

UPS said Ordonez, 27, joined the company in 2016. He started off as a package handler and then worked as a driver. His stepfather told ABC News Ordonez began working a new route two days ago and was planning to become a full-time driver in January.

"We are deeply saddened that UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence on December 5, 2019. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the other innocent victims involved in this incident," UPS said in a statement.

Ordonez leaves behind two daughters, ages three and five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miamifloridapolice chasefatal shootingcar chaseofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ringleader pleads guilty to state charge in GoFundMe scam
'Climate Strike' student protesters marching in Philly
NAS Pensacola shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
Police: 2 women steal wallet at Northern Liberties bar
Credit card thieves targeting suburban shoppers: Police
Teen girl becomes Philly's 108th child struck by gunfire this year
Show More
AccuWeather: Tracking Big Temperature Swings
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Bear vanishes after running through backyards in Wilmington
3 families forced out by flames in Kensington
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
More TOP STORIES News