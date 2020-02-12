UPS contract worker fighting for his life after conveyor belt accident, officials say

By MORGAN WINSOR
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- A man is fighting for his life after getting caught in a conveyor belt at a United Parcel Service facility in Kansas City, Missouri, officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene on Monday evening and found the man unresponsive. They removed him from the factory belt and transported him to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

His identity and current condition was unknown.

Police told ABC News that there is no criminal investigation underway, suggesting the incident was a freak accident.

When asked for comment on Tuesday morning, a UPS spokesperson told ABC News, "We are very concerned for our vendor's employee, who was maintaining equipment at one of our facilities. We are working with the responding authorities in their investigation."
