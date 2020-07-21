US accuses Chinese hackers of targeting of COVID-19 research

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department has accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Officials expected to discuss the indictment at a news conference Tuesday.

The indictment says the hackers in recent months had researched vulnerabilities in the computer networks of Massachusetts and Maryland companies publicly known for their work in developing vaccines and treatments.

The indictment includes charges of trade secret theft and wire fraud conspiracy against the hackers, who federal prosecutors say stole information they knew would be of interest to the Chinese government. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't commented.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vaccineshackingcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in shooting of judge's family possibly linked to Calif. death
Pregnant woman hit by teens racing on Broad Street: Police
'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for emergency landing on Route 422
6abc's End Racism Now Resource Page
Citizens Bank Park hosting drive-in concerts: AJR, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Winning Delaware lottery ticket worth $93K set to expire
AccuWeather: Heat wave continues today, oppressive Wednesday
Show More
1 dead after fiery crash on I-95 southbound in Philadelphia
Babysitter charged with murder in death of 2-year-old
Amazon Prime Day postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing out first pitch to start MLB season
Police vehicle, tractor trailer involved in crash on I-95 in Delaware
More TOP STORIES News