Chesco man allegedly told feds he entered US Capitol during riot because he pays taxes

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man allegedly told feds he entered US Capitol because he pays taxes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPVI) -- Authorities arrested a Chester County, Pennsylvania man in connection with January's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Investigators say Gary Wickersham of West Chester admitted to entering the Capitol on January 6, explaining he believed he was authorized to enter the building because he pays his taxes.

Authorities were first tipped off after a witness reported receiving a text message from Wickersham while he was allegedly inside the Capitol, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Action News.

The FBI spoke with Wickersham on January 15 at his home in West Chester.



He admitted to traveling to Washington, D.C. by bus to attend a rally for former President Donald Trump. Wickersham says he attended the rally and then marched to the Capitol.

Authorities say Wickersham was captured on multiple videos inside the restricted building.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyriotcrimeus capitol
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Homicide investigation in North Philly, lockdown lifted at school
Teen killed, father injured in shooting outside South Jersey Walmart
Hospital making changes after delayed communication about shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Show More
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
More TOP STORIES News