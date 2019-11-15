US Coast Guard intercepts narco-submarine smuggling $69M worth of cocaine

Pacific Ocean (WPVI) -- A narco-submarine smuggling 5,000 pounds of cocaine was intercepted in the eastern Pacific Ocean in October, the US Coast Guard said.

The US Coast Guard cutter Harriet Lane intercepted the vessel shortly before midnight on October 22 and boarding teams took control of it before four suspected smugglers aboard could sink the semi-submersible using scuttling valves, the US Coast Guard said.



The cocaine on board was valued at approximately $69 million.

This video, released on November 15, shows a Coast Guard crew recovering the drugs from the vessel the day after it was intercepted.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cocainedrug bustcoast guarddrugs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sean Kratz guilty of first-degree murder in Bucks County killings
Officials warn of possible Hepatitis A exposure at Center City restaurant
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree about selling 'potentially unsafe drugs'
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Show More
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Delaware Valley celebrates America Recycles Day
SPORTS FLASH: Eagles set sights on playoffs with tilt vs. Patriots
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
More TOP STORIES News