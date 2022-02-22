inside story

The Economic Forecast: How inflation, gas prices and rate hikes will impact your wallet

By Niki Hawkins
Feb. 22 Inside Story: How inflation will impact your wallet

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the Feb. 20 episode of Inside Story, we discussed the economy.

We're all dealing with crazy inflation, spending more to get less.


Gas and electric bills are outrageous. It hurts to visit the gas station.

And the Fed is saying rate hikes start next month, which could impact things like your credit card payments and mortgage rates.


Tamala Edwards interviewed Ryan Sweet, a U.S. economist from Moody's Analytics - on how this affects the general consumer, the direction we're heading and the forecast for the near future.
