Marine Corps identifies 4 killed in NATO exercise crash

The U.S. Marine Corps has identified the four Marines who died when their Osprey aircraft crashed Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise.

The men, all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed on Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, were identified as:

- Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

- Capt. Ross A. Reynolds, 27, of Leominster, Massachusetts.

- Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio.

- Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky.

In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said the bodies were removed from the crash site and were in the process of being returned to the U.S.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

Officials in Norway said the MV-22B Osprey crashed in Graetaedalen in Beiarn, south of Bodoe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncnew river air stationindianamassachusettsohiokentuckymarinesplane crash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Justice Thomas hospitalized with infection, high court says
Villanova back to Sweet 16 after 71-61 win over Ohio State
2 men shot in South Philadelphia alley; 3 teens wanted
AccuWeather: Mild start to the week
South Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
Daddy Yankee, the 'King of Reggaeton' announces retirement
Woman found shot in McDonald's parking lot; suspect wanted
Show More
America's most popular dog? Here's the top 10 list
Jergens Ultra Healing lotion recalled for bacteria
Schwarber finalizes $79 million, 4-year deal with Phillies
2 men hospitalized after being shot inside Kensington home
Philadelphians enjoy first day of spring along Boathouse Row
More TOP STORIES News