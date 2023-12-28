Mexico announces task force to deal with migrant surge at border after meeting with US officials

MEXICO CITY -- Leaders in Mexico announced a new strategy aimed at alleviating the influx of migrants coming into the U.S.

The announcement comes as border officials brace for record-high migrant crossings.

Mexican officials unveiled a new task force to address the migrant surge at the U.S..-Mexico border, a move that comes after U.S. officials pressed the nation to do more to stem the crisis.

Sources told ABC News that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and DHA Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pushed Mexico to step up immigration enforcement within their country, help re-open key ports of entry and encourage migrants to stay in Mexico

Mexico's foreign affairs minister heeding that request, telling reporters after the meeting that as part of the new taskforce, Mexico will regularly meet with countries in Central and Latin America. The next meeting will be in January.

One senior U.S. administration official told ABC News that the U.S, is pleased With what Mexico proposed.

The news came as overwhelmed border officials brace for the arrival of a caravan, a group that's estimated to top 6,000 migrants.

The month of December is on track to have the highest number of apprehensions ever, according to CBP officials. Some days, they predict, could even reach 10,000.

Elsewhere in the U.S., Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott is infuriating Democratic mayors by sending migrants to their own cities, all on the taxpayers' dime. New York City Mayor Eric Adams rebuked him and told him to "stop playing games" and urging the federal government to intervene.

"Stop the games and use of migrants as political pawns," Mayor Adams said. "We need the state and federal government's help in resettling the 68,000 migrants still in our care as well as those on their way and those yet to come."

Mexican leaders also told U.S. officials that they'll crackdown on smugglers.

Meanwhile, back in the U.S., a sweeping bipartisan border bill remains stuck in Congress.