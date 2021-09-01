1 rescued, 5 unaccounted for after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

EMBED <>More Videos

5 missing after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO -- Five people were missing after a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday in the ocean off Southern California during a routine flight from an aircraft carrier, military officials said.

A search and rescue operation was launched after the MH-60S helicopter crashed around 4:30 p.m. about 60 nautical miles off San Diego, the Navy's U.S. Pacific Fleet said in an initial statement.

Officials later said that one crew member had been rescued and "search efforts continue for five additional crewmembers."

The crash happened while the aircraft was "conducting routine flight operations," according to the Navy. It had been aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets," the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

The MH-60S is a versatile aircraft that typically carries a crew of about four and is used in missions including combat support, humanitarian disaster relief and search and rescue.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegosan diego countyhelicopterhelicopter crashnavysearch and rescue
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding, possible tornadoes today, tonight
Proclamation of disaster emergency signed by Wolf ahead of Ida
Delaware Valley bracing for severe weather as Ida moves into region
CDC asks unvaccinated not to travel this Labor Day weekend
Woman accused of selling 250 fake COVID vaccine cards over Instagram
Wawa data breach settlement: How to receive gift card, cash
Central Bucks to comply with Pennsylvania's mask mandate in schools
Show More
Florida to withhold school board members' salaries over mask mandates
Family members mourn loss of lifeguard killed by lightning strike
Wentz to sit out on Colts' COVID-19 list, potential impact for Eagles
TX 6-week abortion ban takes effect; SCOTUS has yet to act on appeal
Raw chicken parts circulate on luggage carousel in Seattle
More TOP STORIES News