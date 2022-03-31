oil

President Biden taps oil reserve for 6 months to control gas prices

By ZEKE MILLER and JOSH BOAK Associated Press
EMBED <>More Videos

Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

WASHINGTON DC -- President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic petroleum reserve for six months, the White House said Thursday, in a bid to control energy prices that have spiked as the U.S. and allies imposed steep sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Biden was making the formal announcement later Thursday in remarks on his administration's plans to combat rising gas prices.

The White House says Biden will also call on Congress to impose financial penalties on oil and gas companies that lease public lands but aren't producing energy.

The video featured above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicseconomyrussiagas pricesukrainejoe bidenoilu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OIL
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
Companies pulling out of Russia: LIST
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Funeral service today for Pa. State Police Tpr. Martin Mack
Police: 8-year-old accidentally discharges gun at West Philly school
Police ID Philly road rage chase suspect
Dashcam video released in case of murdered Pa. Uber driver
Investigation: Forged permits used for construction loans
Brian Laundrie's parents ask court to dismiss Petito family lawsuit
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
Show More
Philly police officer hit by driver, launched 10 feet in the air
AccuWeather Alert: Tracking Gusty Storms
Man arrested nearly 4 years after mother found dead in suitcase
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
More TOP STORIES News