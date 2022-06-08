threat

Armed man arrested near Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh's house

Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court says an armed man who made threats against Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested near the justice's house in Maryland.

The man was arrested around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said in an email.

RELATED: Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies after declared legally brain-dead, officials say

The Washington Post initially reported the arrest, quoting sources who said the man is from California and was upset by a leaked draft opinion suggesting the court is about to overrule Roe v. Wade, the court's landmark abortion case. He was also said to be upset over recent mass shootings, the Post reported.

Kavanaugh lives in a Maryland suburb just outside the District of Columbia.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.arrestbrett kavanaughsupreme courtu.s. & worldthreatu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
THREAT
How the TIP Network is helping to prevent mass violence
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
NJ teacher arrested for 2nd time for social media threats
SEPTA police search for suspect accused of threatening bus operator
TOP STORIES
Police: Bank robbery suspect crashed, spilled cash in Bellmawr
LIVE: Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Man shot after stopping to check on woman in domestic dispute: Police
South Street shooting: 3rd suspect being sought by police
Moderna says updated COVID shot boosts omicron protection
Johnny Depp's legal team discusses victory in defamation case
Two lanes of I-495 SB in New Castle closed for repairs
Show More
'Chrisley Knows Best' couple found guilty on federal charges
Pa. Senate passes bill against transgender girls playing girls' sports
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Philly firefighters battle 3-alarm fire over 3 hours
Adam Sandler hits the red carpet in Philly for 'Hustle' premiere
More TOP STORIES News