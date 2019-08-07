USA Today headquarters evacuated after report of man with weapon; officers have yet to find evidence of gunfire

Images posted to Twitter Wednesday showed hundreds of office workers evacuated from the Gannett Building, located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean, Virginia. The building houses the USA Today headquarters among other non-newspaper offices.
We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area, updates to follow #FCPD pic.twitter.com/cwz3c9wdUx— Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 7, 2019
A USA Today article described alarms sounding and law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor.
Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said a call came in around noon reporting a "former employee" with a weapon. He told reporters that officers were in the process of conducting a floor-by-floor search and evacuation of the building.
"This is a very large office complex, and it's going to take several more hours to evacuate the building and make a determination if the building is all clear," Roessler told reporters. "We pray that this will be a non-event."
Police are trying to verify the source of the call. They said they do not know if the caller's information is accurate but say they do have a person of interest they are searching for. The person was not identified.
An investigation is ongoing, and a heavy police presence remains at the scene.
The building is located near the Capital Beltway, major regional malls and office buildings in the Washington suburbs, according to USA Today.
This false alarm comes after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend rocked the nation. False alarms also triggered massive displays of panic in Times Square, New York, and at a Utah mall.
The incident occurred just two days after GateHouse Media, a fast-growing chain backed by an investment firm, announced it was buying USA Today's owner, Gannett, in a $1.4 billion merger of two of the largest U.S. newspaper companies.
The companies said they were committed to journalistic excellence while also cutting costs by $300 million annually. The combined company would have more than 260 daily papers in the U.S. along with more than 300 weeklies.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.