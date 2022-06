Texas hearing live: Official says police had enough officers to stop Uvalde shooter within 3 minutes

EMBED >More News Videos Almost a month after the deadly shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead, the families of victims are still waiting for answers.

EMBED >More News Videos Authorities in Texas have come under scrutiny for the shifting narrative about crucial elements of the police response, ABC News reports.

EMBED >More News Videos ABC News talks to experts who examine America's history with guns, the real-life impacts of gun violence and what can be done going forward to mitigate the problem.

The number of people injured or killed does not include the suspect or perpetrator. These graphics show the number of victims across all mass shootings from the last five years.

AUSTIN, Texas -- Law enforcement authorities had enough officers on the scene of the Uvalde school massacre to stop the gunman three minutes after he entered the building, the Texas public safety chief testified Tuesday, condemning the police response as an "abject failure."Police officers with rifles instead stood and waited in a school hallway for nearly an hour while the gunman carried out the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead.Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, testified at a state Senate hearing on the police handling of the tragedy.Delays in the law enforcement response have been the focus of federal, state and local investigations of the mass shooting.McCraw told the Senate committee that Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, decided to put the lives of officers ahead of the lives of children.The public safety chief began outlining for the committee a series of missed opportunities.___