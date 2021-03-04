Vaccination clinic opens for those who have experienced homelessness in Philadelphia

Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stimulus check updates: Senate gears up for marathon effort | LIVE
Shooting leaves 2 injured at Friends Cemetery in Upper Darby: Police
Traditional 2021 Penn Relays canceled due to COVID pandemic
Driver in fatal hit-and-run stopped, looked at victim before fleeing: Police
Raw meat, metal: Lawmaker says 'tainted' food harming NJ National Guard
Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge Pacific quake: Agency
2 arrested in brutal attack on Montco pizzeria owner
Show More
Police request 60-day extension of Guard at US Capitol
Investigation underway at Villanova after multiple sex assaults reported on campus
Lidl raising starting salary to $15/hr for Philly area workers
Philly gun violence leaves 4 dead, 4 hurt in separate shootings
Chris Harrison speaks out for first time since 'stepping aside' from 'The Bachelor'
More TOP STORIES News