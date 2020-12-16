data journalism

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to health care providers across the country and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

EMBED More News Videos

Where are you in line for the vaccine? See for yourself!



Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state. The priority groups used here were determined by a special committee of the National Academies of Sciences to offer guidance to the federal and state governments.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Police captain expressing frustration over gun violence surge
Last-minute holiday shopping has small businesses hopeful amid pandemic
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly Homicides: Woman in argument, man visiting family killed
Cars were speeding before deadly crash on Tacony-Palmyra Bridge: Police
Abrupt closure of salon on Christmas sparks backlash online
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
Restaurant owner shares concerns if Philly COVID restrictions aren't lifted Jan. 15
Kamala Harris receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC
Show More
Fired boss says COVID-19 bet at Tyson plant was 'morale boost'
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
SUV, tractor-trailer collide on Route 309 in Bucks County
Bucks County mother gets Christmas surprise, her returning Marine son
AccuWeather: Blustery And Colder Today
More TOP STORIES News