South Jersey man gets COVID-19 vaccine after days-long wait

GLASSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Persistence paid off for a South Jersey man who finally got vaccinated for the coronavirus.Jay Morris of Glassboro, New Jersey may not have won the Powerball, but he still at least feels like a million bucks."I was the first one in line I got in. At that point I felt like I hit the lottery," said Morris.Why? To him, his certificate proving he was vaccinated is worth more than any dollar figure."Yeah, pretty emotional," he said.Morris, like many, was eager to get vaccinated.For him, however, the need is motivated by love. Right before the pandemic shut mostly everything down, Morris' wife of 45 years had major heart surgery."She couldn't even leave the house for a couple of weeks," said Morris.With her immune system compromised, and grandkids he loves to see, Morris had been counting down the days until a vaccine was available.In early January, he got word from the state he'd soon be able to make an appointment but said no info came.He said trying to schedule one was also an uphill battle.So, for four days he got up early and went to the Rowan College of South Jersey mega-site hoping each day would be the last."That was the last day I was going to try it," Morris said.But his persistence paid off. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, five hours after arriving at the site, he was told he would get his vaccine.The state is now directing sites in certain circumstances to vaccinate anyone to ensure no doses are wasted and if no other eligible person is around.Morris equated his moment to Sylvester Stallone standing at the top of the Philadelphia Museum of Art."It was absolutely a Rocky moment. It was my bucket list moment," he said.We've created a new tool to help you keep track of the vaccine rollout. It shows you how vaccination efforts are progressing on a county-by-county basis.to learn more.