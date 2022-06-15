Health & Fitness

FDA could authorize COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months old

By Candace McCowan
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA panel to meet on vaccines for children as young as 6 months

NEW YORK -- The FDA is poised to authorize COVID vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

If approved, the White House coronavirus coordinator said this would mean nearly every American would be eligible for vaccine protection.

The FDA committee will meet again Wednesday morning.

Tuesday, the committee gave the green light to Moderna's vaccine for children ages 6 to 17 years old.

Wednesday, they will consider the Pfizer and Moderna mini doses for the youngest Americans, ages 6 months to 5 years old.

After the FDA, the decision will go to the CDC, but we are on track for shots to be administered by early next week.

"That age difference between 5 or 6-year-olds, with Moderna looking at it six months to 6 years of age and Pfizer to 5 years of age, slight difference, obviously the dosages are different, but the technology, the mRNA technology, is the same," said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News.

The state of New Jersey has already ordered 51,000 doses for its youngest residents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york cityvaccinesfdacdccovid in childrencoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Off-duty corrections officer injured in shootout outside home: Police
Financial experts weigh in on bear market and potential recession
Public input needed to 'Reimagine the Parkway'
Philadelphia residents want city to reopen massive Olympic-size pool
Herr's 'Flavor by Philly' potato chips are here | See the 3 finalists
3 wanted for trying to steal women's purses outside KOP Mall: Police
Investigators reveal cause of 3-alarm fire that damaged Wildwood motel
Show More
Local girl who gave speech on kindness is finalist in national contest
Man, 47, killed in West Kensington shooting
Officer surprises 5th grader at graduation following viral dance-off
Aguilar leads Marlins to wild comeback victory over Phillies
2 suspects wanted after man shot twice in Kensington
More TOP STORIES News