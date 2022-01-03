Coronavirus

Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, tests positive for COVID

"My symptoms are extremely mild, which I attribute to receiving the J&J vaccine and a Moderna booster," Arkoosh said.
By
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, has tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Monday.

According to officials, Arkoosh is following the CDC recommended isolation guidelines and will continue to handle her duties virtually.

"We are seeing an increase in cases here in Montgomery County and cases are surging across the Commonwealth and country. Frontline workers and hospital systems are feeling the impact. We need to continue to be vigilant and do everything we can to protect ourselves and others, which means continuing to mask up and getting vaccinated and boosted," she said.

