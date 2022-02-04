Dr. Val Arkoosh suspends U.S. Senate campaign

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dr. Val Arkoosh, chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, announced Friday she is suspending her campaign for U.S. Senate.In a statement, Arkoosh said "For each of those Pennsylvanians, we cannot let anything stand in the way of a Democrat being elected to the U.S. Senate. The stakes are just too high. And it's become clear to me that the best way I can ensure that happens is to suspend my campaign today and commit to doing whatever I can to help ensure we flip this Senate seat in November."The wide-open race for the battleground-state seat being vacated by two-term Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania is expected to be one of the nation's premier Senate contests this year, according to the Associated Press.The Democratic field also features John Fetterman, the state's lieutenant governor and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia.The primary election is May 17.