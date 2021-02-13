Valentine's Day hotspot nearly frozen out after heat lamps stolen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early Friday morning, around 1:00 a.m., several outdoor heat lamps were stolen from McGillin's Olde Ale House, Philadelphia's oldest tavern.The staff needs to keep their outdoor dining area warm since it's a busy weekend for them."We have a good track record on love," said Owner Christopher Mullins.McGillin's is a notorious place for couples to meet for the first time. The tavern staff has books that document all the married couples they helped kickstart. In it, you can see the names of the couple's pictures of them and read how they met.So on Valentine's Day weekend, couples trickle down to celebrate where it all started.But when the thief struck early Friday, they nearly put the freeze on dozens of outdoor reservations McGillin's had scheduled."This time of year, it's a lot of money when we're not doing as much business," said Mullins.But McGillin's has survived worse like prohibition and the civil war.Luckily, the heat lamps have been replaced, with some help through donation."This weekend, I guess they'll have to cuddle up a little closer out here to make the heat happen," said Mullins.