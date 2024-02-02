Valentine's Day in Philadelphia: Romantic things to do, places to eat and gifts galore | Feb. 3 show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are celebrating the month of love! Check out local couples making cards, foods and jewelry, all in the name of love.

This couple's love story includes a trip to Booker's. Now they own it!

It was a business story that made headlines - husband and wife entrepreneurs Tracey and Cheri Syphax closed a multi-million dollar deal to purchase West Philly urban bistro Booker's.

But their love story is one for the books as well - the two met online during the pandemic, and married a year later.

Booker's had been one of the restaurants where they went on dates, so it came full circle in the end.

Their first year as new owners has brought along the restaurant's loyal following, and extensive community engagement.

Many of the Southern cuisine classics remain - with twists added to menu specials and craft cocktails.

Brunch is served every day, and the bar scene is always lively.

Booker's Restaurant and Bar | Instagram | Facebook

5021 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143

215-883-0960

DelCo's Settantatré Pasta raises the bar on gluten-free pasta

Settantatré Pasta is a labor of love for husband and wife Matthew Gentile and Genna Curcio.

Curcio was diagnosed with celiac disease more than a decade ago, putting pasta off limits.

Her husband, a chef, spent more than eight years perfecting a recipe that resembles traditional gluten pasta but is made gluten-free.

They launched the business in 2021 with a rotating list of gluten-free pastas on the menu.

There are string pastas and stuffed pastas, including more than half dozen varieties of gluten-free ravioli.

For every gluten-free recipe, there is a traditional pasta to match.

The couple also makes a collection of gluten-free sauces and prepared meals, many of which can be made gluten-free -- all made with a chef's touch.

The goal for the couple was to create an inclusive business with handmade pastas that not only benefit the couple but also the community.

They recommend calling to order as the menu changes frequently.

Settantatré Pasta | Facebook | Instagram

605 West MacDade Boulevard, Milmont Park, PA 19033

610-314-0876

Couple combines slogans and art for creative cards at G + Rizz

Christien Gerrick and Rachel Scarborough made their respective nicknames, G + Rizz , the name of their artful brand of greeting cards, stickers, and prints.

'G' is the artist, and 'Rizz' is the writer, and both grew up in Philly.

Together, they make cards with messages they hope to remind people that we all go through the same experiences in life.

Phrases like 'I Can't Wait to Smell Your Baby', and 'You're Chaotic - But it's My Kind of Chaos' are bestsellers.

The cards are mostly sold at markets and festivals in the area, as well as in the Philadelphia Museum of Art and many shops around town.

G + Rizz | Instagram

Spread VDay love with jewelry from LavishLi Made, NOSHADE

LavishLi Made was started by owner Lianne Escobar in November of 2023.

Escobar is a full-time teacher and took some time off to focus on her mental health, which led to the creation of Lavish-Li Made.

Each piece of jewelry is made one of one. Once sold, it's never made again.

Her logo states her jewelry is, 'For the Funky Individual' using bright colors and incorporating beads from Guatemala as a tribute to her Guatemalan heritage in some of her jewelry.

Lianne's first Valentine's Day collection called the Corazones Ardientes Collection, translates to The Burning Hearts is now available until it sells out.

The collection is filled with hearts and romance and can be purchased from Lianne's Etsy and Instagram.

Etsy| Instagram

NOSHADE is a hand-crafted jewelry business created by Shelisha Harper in 2019.

Harper started by reselling sunglasses and earrings and relaunched her website with her own hand-made jewelry in 2020.

Shelisha's earrings are filled with personality and all have their own unique name like her best-seller Tracee inspired by Tracee Ellis Ross.

Harper's earrings would make a great gift for Valentine's Day and are available on her website and at Love Park this Valentine's Day for the 'Make Love Marketplace' from 12-5 p.m.

NOSHADE| Instagram| Facebook

Got a single friend? Got 5 mins of evidence why they are a catch? Well, Pitch-a-friend will help you be the ultimate wingperson.

This singles event lets you pitch your single friends to other singles

Got a single friend?

Philly Friend Pitch is looking to change that with their curated Pitch-a-Friend events held in breweries around Philadelphia.

Creators Melissa Schipke and Ariana Brogan got the idea from TikTok and brought the idea to their local watering hole, Punch Buggy Brewery.

The concept is simple: People 'pitch' their friend to other singles as a unique way to find them a date.

Each presenter has 3-5 minutes to present a PowerPoint presentation explaining why they should date their friend.

For more information about upcoming events check out the Pitch-a-Friend website.

Catch Cozy Quarters Décor & More's succulents at Philly H+G Show

At Cozy Quarters Décor & More, the succulent bar is the centerpiece of the shop.

Owner Jamie Trego wanted that experience to be the main draw at her shop and she thinks it makes a great day out for the family or fun alternative to date night.

Surrounding the succulent bar is a collection of more than 20 vendors, many local makers, who fill the store with collections of jewelry, candles, crocheted towels and signs.

Trego specializes in refinished furniture which she sells at her shop or she can work on special requests.

This year she'll be bringing her Cozy Quarters setup to the Philly Home + Garden Show, February 23-25, 2024.

She will have her succulent bar ready for guests visiting the show.

Philly Home + Garden Show | Facebook | Instagram

February 23-25 | Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

Carpenter Clint Harp set to share story at Philly Home + Garden Show

Clint Harp first came into America's Living Room as a dumpster-diving carpenter on the show "Fixer Upper" on HGTV.

In 2019, he got his own show, "Restoration Road", on the Magnolia Network.

He travels the country telling the stories of historic buildings being moved across the country for a new purpose.

At the Philly Home and Garden Show, he'll be sharing his own journey.

Harp grew up in Atlanta and struggled to find his purpose in life.

He hopes by sharing his story, he can inspire audiences at the Philly Home + Garden show.

Philly Home + Garden Show | Facebook | Instagram

Feb. 23-25

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks

100 Station Avenue, Oaks, Pa 19456

SHOW EXTRAS

Good Good Chocolates Valentine's treats

For Valentine's Day, Chocolatier Lisa Schoenbeck of Good Good Chocolates is making everything from a giant red heart on a platter to pink hearts filled with Caramel, milk chocolate ganache and cookie crumbs, and malted milk balls.

The Philly Bar is her best-selling candy bar, filled with peanuts, pretzels and Lancaster milk stout.

Bonbons are her signature specialty and why she calls her chocolates "Good Good".

Bonbon in French means good, good.

Schoenbeck is opening a brick-and-mortar location in Queen Village this spring.

But for Valentine's Day, you can find Good Good Chocolates in local specialty shops and at Penns Wood Winery in Chadds Ford, where she partners in a wine and chocolate pairing.

Good Good Chocolates | Instagram

Penns Wood Winery | Facebook | Instagram

124 Beaver Valley Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: the gift of flowers & experience

The theme of this year's Flower Show is United by Flowers, celebrating the power of flowers to bring people together over a common love of horticulture.

A pink floral cloud will hover over the entrance garden, which will be filled with an explosion of colorful tulips and perennials and the largest water elements PHS has ever created.

Along with strolling the gardens, there are lots of things to do at this year's show.

Fan favorites like Fido Friday, potting parties, Kids Cocoon and Butterflies Live! are back.

There's a new curated speaker series called "Know to Grow" and a new early morning tour called Behind the Blooms.

There's also a new $29.99 twilight ticket.

2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show: United by Flowers | | Facebook | Instagram

March 2-10Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107