Valentine's Day ultimatum from mistress posted at Dublin barbershop goes viral

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Saturday, February 17, 2024 1:46AM
Valentine's sign goes viral: 'Paul, tell your wife about us or I will'
A sign posted publicly in Dublin reads: "Paul, tell your wife about us or I will!!! Happy Valentines baby. P.S. I'm pregnant."

DUBLIN, Ireland -- Most Valentine's Day gifts are sweet and thoughtful items like flowers and chocolate.

One man in Ireland got a very public reality check from his loved one - well from one of them anyway.

A sign posted next to a barbershop in Dublin reads in capital letters:

"Paul, tell your wife about us or I will!!! Happy Valentines baby. P.S. I'm pregnant."

It's signed with a heart and the initial T.

We don't know who Paul is but we're betting this will be a Valentine's Day he never forgets.

